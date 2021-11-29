Lara Logan Unhinged: COVID Testing Will Keep Us On Lockdown Forever

Lara Logan went on a batsh*t crazy anti-COVID, anti-vaccine rant on Fox News, claiming if we keep testing for different strains of the virus it will never go away.

There was a point in her career where Lara Logan was considered an excellent foreign correspondent for CBS News. That passed long ago.

On Winebox Pirro's Saturday program, the host feared that the Biden administration will lock us all down for the holidays and steal Christmas. (On Monday, Biden announced that lockdowns were not planned, but urged ALL Americans to get the vaccines and boosters in addition to masking up in public indoor spaces.)

The Grinch that stole Christmas, don't you know? That was supposed to happen for Thanksgiving, but their lies slammed up against reality.

Turning to Lara Logan, Pirro -- now a laughingstock thanks to SNL -- asked Logan what she thought about all of this.

"Judge, if they keep testing different strains of coronavirus we're gonna be on lockdown for the rest of our existence," Logan said.

Logan said she had cancer and her oncologist clued her into this new conspiracy.

"There are hundreds of coronaviruses inside our body. They've [Biden administration] created a problem that can never actually be solved so they can justify whatever it is they want to do," Logan fear mongered.

Lara embraced the most extreme form of MAGA, QAnon conspiracy theories, and ran with it.

She's furious that anti-vax border agents and airline pilots that are refusing to get vaccinated are losing their jobs.

Logan then claimed COVID has the same death rate as the flu, which again is simply a crazy lie.

COVID has over 10X the death rate of the flu.

"Americans have the right under the Constitution to their civil liberties that can only be suspended temporarily," she went on without regard to reality.

During a pandemic -- a national emergency -- governments can and do enforce safety protocols to try and ensure the safety of the people. If Logan wants the emergency to end, she ought to be on Fox News begging her fellow wingnuts to get the vaccine and booster.

After each passing day, Republican tools like Logan go crazier and crazier. She claims the country is falling apart yet the the US posted record sales for Black Friday.

They are also helped in their wacko ideas by the likes of Fox News doctors aka Marc Siegel, who will never refute the garbage these nuts spew and instead veer off and agree that shutting down the country would be a grave mistake.

How many lives were saved by implementing health and safety protocols, jackass?