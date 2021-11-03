MAGA Attacks Lindsey Graham: 'He Wants Us Dead!'

Christian anti-vaxers Stew Peters and Lauren Witzke went nuts on Senator Lindsey Graham this week.

Why so mad, kids? Graham reportedly wanted the US Capitol police to shoot the insurgents and traitors storming the US Capitol on January 6.

Stew Peters, who believes you become magnetized if you get vaccinated, expressed his fury at the report that Graham said, "Just shoot all the Trump supporters."

"When we say these people want us dead, we're not kidding," Witzke replied.

Playing the victim is a prerequisite for all Republicans no matter what extremist clique they belong to.

Witzke, the former conspiracy nut from TruNews and a QAnon supporter, told her audience in October she was "recovering from this insane "bio-weapon called Covid."

Witzke claimed, "I've lost all of my senses and struggle with constant indifference, brain fog, and I've lost my joy."

Witzke continued fearmongering, "But the truth of the matter is they want us dead." Witzke is billed as some sort of Christian "political analyst."

"They will hunt us down like dogs and kill us at the first opportunity," she said.

The wacko then claimed the officer that shot Ashli Babbitt might've been under Lindsey Graham's mind control.

Peters claimed Graham used voter fraud to keep getting elected in South Carolina. "Did this guy actually win?" he asked.

He's angry that Graham refuses to insist on a full election audit in South Carolina

Peters asked, "Is Lindsey Graham a communist sympathizer?"

What we have going on here is a Marxist coup d'etat --- a communist infiltration of our country."

Peters also claimed the COVID virus "virtually affects nobody" ...except his guest Wiltzke was just infected and sick as a dog?

These lunatics are at the heart of the MAGA movement and will infect every election they can with their sewerage brains.

h/t Right Wing Watch on Twitter.