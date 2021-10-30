Media Bites
Antivaxxer Claims He's Magnetized — Embarrasses Himself Completely

Trying to back up his claims of being magnetized, Scott Taylor made a fool of himself.
Right-wing Stew Peters interviewed Scott Taylor, who claimed he was magnetized after being around vaccinated people but when he demonstrated, he failed spectacularly.

Anti-vaxx, anti-mask, MAGA cultists are populating right-wing media sites, making all sorts of wild claims which inevitably and immediately are proven false via their own stupidity.

The chyron on Peters' screen said: "VAX SHEDDING NOT 'CONSPIRACY - Unvaxxed Man Completely Magnetized After Exposure'."

As the CDC has stated: "None of the vaccines authorized for use in the U.S. contain a live virus. mRNA and viral vector vaccines are the two types of currently authorized COVID-19 vaccines available."

That means nothing to serial liars, of course.

Peters asked Scott for a demonstration of being Magneto.

Peters said, "Do you have anything there that you can stick to yourself now? There's gonna be a lot of people who say, 'Well, that's not true.'"

While Peters was talking, Scott pressed a coin onto his forehead, and it fell off immediately

Oops.

Lying and lying often are now key to the GOP platform, and Republicans have embraced it whole-heartedly. No level of shame exists for these cretins, so long as they are able to tell their lies.

This whole asinine demonstration, by the way, was a replay of the Ohio nut that tried the same trick and failed after Sherri Tenpenny claimed people were being magnetized by COVID vaccines.

