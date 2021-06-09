Politics
Doctor Testifies To Ohio Lawmakers That Vaccine Magnetizes People

Sherri Tenpenny, a Cleveland-based doctor invited as an expert witness Tuesday to a hearing in the Ohio House, had a grave warning for legislators about coronavirus vaccines.
This person is a real doctor, folks. She's also My Pillow's Mike Lindell's go to gal on all things COVID, of course. Her entire testimony was bonkers.

Source: Washington Post

Sherri Tenpenny, a Cleveland-based doctor invited as an expert witness Tuesday to a hearing in the Ohio House, had a grave warning for legislators about coronavirus vaccines.

The anti-vaccination advocate known for spreading unfounded claims falsely told legislators that the drugs could leave people “magnetized.”

“I’m sure you’ve seen the pictures all over the Internet of people who have had these shots and now they’re magnetized,” Tenpenny said. “They can put a key on their forehead. It sticks. They can put spoons and forks all over them and they can stick, because now we think that there’s a metal piece to that.”

Her baseless remarks — which also suggested that vaccines “interface” with 5G cellular towers — didn’t elicit strong pushback from legislators, who were listening to testimony in favor of a bill that would prevent businesses or the government from requiring proof of vaccination.

Apparently, this is a "thing" in Ohio among the anti-vaxxers.

Naturally, the Internet did what the Internet does in response.

