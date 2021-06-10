Entertainment
Blaire Erskine Issues Dire Warnings About COVID Vaccines!

We've missed you, Blaire Erskine!
By Aliza Worthington
12 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Well, that didn't take long.

Another Blaire Erskine personality swap took place just as soon as Dr. Sherri Tennpenny's 15 seconds of fame (for being an absolute batsh*t lunatic) flamed out. Tenpenny claimed the COVID vaccine makes us magnetic. Like, literally magnetic.

Dr. Blaire Erskine Jill Threenickel has an even more dire warning for us. That's right, folks, the vaccine makes us THICK! Not thick, like stupid, or thick, like round in an attractive way. No, it makes our blood thick.

"Like an Oreo Blizzard."

"There's one woman in my Facebook group who got the vaccine, and now her blood is actually stuck. And now she's gotta slap her bottom with a knife to get her blood to flow down to her toes so they don't fall off, like she's ketchup in a glass bottle, okay?" warns Dr. Threenickel.

