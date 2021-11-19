Meet Acting President Kamala Harris

The former guy was too much of a coward to do what Joe Biden did today.

President Joe Biden will receive a routine colonoscopy today while he is undergoing a physical at Walter Reed. The process, which requires anesthesia, means that he will temporarily transfer power to Kamala Harris, who will briefly become the 1st woman President. — Daniella Diaz (@DaniellaMicaela) November 19, 2021

Going under anesthesia for a routine checkup and colonoscopy (cancer screenings save lives, folks) Joe Biden handed over the reins of the US Presidency to Vice President Kamala Harris. She's Acting President Kamala Harris for a few hours today, and she's the first woman in history to have that honor.

An "honor," by the way, that Mango Mussolini was too chicken sh*t to bestow on Mike Pence.

Trump's secret trip to Walter Reed was a routine and simple colonoscopy, Grisham says in her book, but he didn't want Pence to be in charge or for anyone to know why he went. https://t.co/OWiUtOqXOb — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) September 28, 2021

The White House went out of its way to mention the Constitution and another president who did what he was supposed to do. Erasing T***p is the best troll ever.

Statement from @PressSec on Biden's routine physical this AM... pic.twitter.com/04AI232Ufy — Sam Lisker (@slisker) November 19, 2021

Twitter celebrated Acting President Kamala Harris.

Try as *some* may to minimize them, Madam Speaker gaveled in a consequential bill to #BuildBackBetter and VP will serve as Acting President while POTUS is at Walter Reed.👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/gyYb9zRjQg — Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) November 19, 2021

Getting a colonoscopy and transferring power to your VP is a normal presidency practice, before anyone gets conspiratorial. George W. Bush did it twice during his Presidency.



What was abnormal was when Trump underwent one in secret to prevent Pence from being Acting Prez. — What Madam Acting President Harris Has Done (@What46HasDone) November 19, 2021

"Acting President Harris accomplishes nothing during her tenure"= NYT headline tomorrow — Dr. Sarah Parcak (@indyfromspace) November 19, 2021

Happy Friday to everyone celebrating acting President Harris and the🐐 Speaker of all time Madam Speaker Pelosi … on international men’s day pic.twitter.com/y8HKHTafZ7 — SkolSister💛 (@skolsister2017) November 19, 2021