Slacktivist: His family dates back to the earliest days of the state of New Jersey—and American slavery.

Balkinization: As this shameful episode at the University of Illinois at Chicago Law School shows, the road to hell is paved with good intentions. And bad ones, too.

No More Mister Nice Guys: Judging by the early midterm polls, right-wing hissy fits continue to work.

The Rectification of Names: Sorry Bret Stephens, but the Durham investigation into the Trump-Russia probe has produced no bombshells; only duds.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"[Durham’s review] will justify Trump’s warnings about the Deep State acting to hobble his presidency." (House GOP Source, October 22, 2019)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.