Roy Edroso: “Sorry, Mr. President. You know how you said you could shoot somebody on Fifth Avenue and get away with it? Well, I actually shot a couple dudes and I got away with it.”

Boing Boing: Vizio makes more money selling your data than its TV’s.

XpostFactoid: The Healthcare.gov website could make Medicaid enrollment a lot clearer to residents in the new “expansion” states like Missouri.

Calculated Risk: Estimates of fourth quarter U.S. GDP are forecasting five to six percent growth.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"My great economists don't want know say this, but I think we can do better than that. Now, they're upset. They'll be very upset. But I think we can do and maybe substantially better than that." (Donald Trump, on averaging 4% annual economic growth, September 15, 2016)