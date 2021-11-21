Mike's Blog Round Up

Daily links to great liberal blog posts.
By Jon PerrNovember 21, 2021

The Root: While vigilantes won a license to kill in Kenosha, Wisconsin, justice was served in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Mahablog: The Rittenhouse verdict inspired one Proud Boy to call for “stacking up” bodies “like cord wood.” Dangerous “self-defense” laws in many states make that right-wing carnage a very real possibility.

Hackwhackers: Tweets from the day that was.

Friendly Atheist: In the South, draconian abortion restrictions aren’t just for Catholics hospitals anymore.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:
"During that trip, which seemed endless, I was not only devastated, but terrified. I knew that if there were complications I could lose my uterus—and maybe even my life." (Kathleen Prieskorn, after being forced to travel 80 miles after the Catholic hospital in Manchester, New Hampshire refused to perform an emergency abortion, May 9, 2011)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.

