On this day in 1958, Johnny Cash made his debut on the US country chart when ‘Cry! Cry! Cry!’ made it to number 14. ... Above: Johnny Cash's cover of "God's Gonna Cut You Down."

Roy Edroso breaks down Jonah Goldberg's change of address.

emptywheel tackles CTDT (Critical Turkey Day Theory).

Progress Pond documents the revival of McCarthyite tactics to avoid small bank regulation.

Attention space nerds! Are you up for kayaking on Titan? Sailing past exoplanets? This epic new NASA video envisions future space travel.

Round up by Driftglass of The Professional Left Podcast. Send tips to MBRU (at) crooksandliars (dot) com.