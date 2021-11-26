Mike's Blog Round Up

Exclusive to Crooks and Liars, daily links to great liberal blogs...
By driftglassNovember 26, 2021

On this day in 1958, Johnny Cash made his debut on the US country chart when ‘Cry! Cry! Cry!’ made it to number 14. ... Above: Johnny Cash's cover of "God's Gonna Cut You Down."

Roy Edroso breaks down Jonah Goldberg's change of address.

emptywheel tackles CTDT (Critical Turkey Day Theory).

Progress Pond documents the revival of McCarthyite tactics to avoid small bank regulation.

Attention space nerds! Are you up for kayaking on Titan? Sailing past exoplanets? This epic new NASA video envisions future space travel.

Round up by Driftglass of The Professional Left Podcast. Send tips to MBRU (at) crooksandliars (dot) com.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue