Lawyers, Guns and Money: Adventures in election punditry.

Emptywheel: Merrick Garland assures Sheldon Whitehouse the January 6 Investigators are using all investigative techniques.

Balloon Juice: An insurrectionist is in the jailhouse now (and very disappointed).

Jacobin: "Economic freedom" rankings don’t tell us anything about capitalism.

The Incidental Economist: Would Medicare for All increase your wages?

This installment by Batocchio. E-mail tips to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.