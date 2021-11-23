Morning Joe Attacks GOP Over Jan. 6: 'Not A Group Of Tourists'

After a conversation about the subpoenas for Steve Bannon and Alex Jones, Mika Brzezinski turned the conversation to the Jan. 6th attackers.

"Along the lines of this conversation, an Indiana man charged carrying a loaded firearm reportedly suggested to investigators that he was targeting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, according to Politico, 56 year old Mark Mazza is the latest of half a dozen January 6th defendants charged with bringing a gun to the Capitol. He thought he and Pelosi would "hit it off," adding that if he had found her, "you'd be here for another reason," she said.

"Here we have again on January the 6th, we have another person who was there with a gun proving what liars those Republican apologists are, saying they just looked like a bunch of tourists," Joe Scarborough said.

"This criminal defendant saying he went to Jan. 6th with a gun and saying if he found Nancy Pelosi, they would be talking to him about something else completely different. This whole idea of people going after Mike Pence, that it was like a football cheer or something, and people screaming 'Nancy, where are you?' No, it was clear this was not a group of tourists. There were people inside this group that were mobs, rioters who wanted to find and kill Nancy Pelosi and wanted to find and kill the sitting vice president of the United States."

"There is a consistent effort in the now ten months since January 6th by many in the Republican leadership and the conservative media to downplay this event," Jonathan Lemire said.

"We have seen certain primetime hosts on Fox News promote a documentary series about this. It is an effort to try to minimize the severity of cases like this, the admission that this American had a gun and was thinking about Speaker Pelosi. Some of the most harrowing images of that day, not just the abuse of police outside which we have shown with flags and one officer tased with his own weapon and thought he would be killed, but inside the Capitol, we had Ocasio-Cortez how she was hiding in the bathroom and talking to investigators afterwards, one told me if there were a couple of wrong turns by congressmen or women or if luck broke a certain way, or if there wasn't some heroism by Capitol police officers in there, we might have had public execution of members of Congress. We should not lose sight of that.

And that is why the select committee is spending so much time trying to figure this out, has cast such a wide net on subpoenas, outside of the Trump inner circle, but also those who helped inspire it with their rhetoric, including Roger Stone and Alex Jones," he said.