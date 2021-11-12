New Report: Trump Trashes DeSantis

Any competent person covering Donald Trump from 2015 onward, understands that it was only a matter of time before Trump turned on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Tara Palmeri reports, "

DONALD TRUMP has been complaining to members and guests at Mar-a-Lago that Florida Gov. RON DESANTIS still hasn’t joined the other 2024 hopefuls in pronouncing that he won’t run for president if Trump runs. One guest suspects that Trump’s gripes are so frequent because he is planting them in hopes that they’ll get back to DeSantis. Trump has told his advisers that DeSantis privately assured him that he won’t run if Trump does, but that’s not enough for the former president — he wants DeSantis to say it in public. Trump has even suggested that DeSantis shouldn’t underestimate his Democratic challenger CHARLIE CRIST, calling him a “killer.”

Trump knows the polling shows how popular DeSantis is with the MAGA cult. The question is, is DeSantis popular BECAUSE of his fealty to Trump, or because voters want fresh blood?

It's way too early to declare Trump the 2024 nominee at this point, if history is any indicator. Remember when Rudy Giuliani thought he had the nomination sewed up in 2008 because of the early polling?

Let's hope this escalates into a Chris Christie-like blowhard brawl.

Republicans in disarray!