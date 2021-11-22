FAIL: Media Claims Low Unemployment In US Is 'Alarming'

In this morning's Politico's Playbook, some how our "librul" media has reversed course on what low unemployment means for the county.
In a section called "Beyond the Beltway," there seems to be a clash between our dimension and the one Rick Sanchez (C-137) has already destroyed.
HELP WANTED — Nebraska set an alarming record this week: “Nebraska logged the lowest unemployment rate of any state on record in October, reflecting the acute labor shortages that have quickly swept across the nation amid an economic recovery that is without parallel,” WSJ’s Sarah Chaney Cambon reports. “Nebraska’s unemployment rate ticked down to 1.9% last month, well below the national jobless rate of 4.6% and the lowest for state records tracing back to 1976, Labor Department data show.”
How low unemployment rates turn into fear of a labor shortage is beyond me and a wild stretch if I ever saw one.
It's true that millions of people are quitting their low-paying jobs, but when those jobs are being filled at a higher, livable wage, what's the problem, Politico?
Perhaps it's that no one wants to live in Nebraska? What would fix their labor shortage is a healthy influx of immigrants.