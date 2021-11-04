Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

QAnon Meets Ancestry.com And Insists Trump Is Patton's Heir

Sure we laugh, but they also don't believe in just, you know, electing people.
By Frances Langum
4 hours ago by Frances Langum
Views:

So ha ha funny there's this sect of the QAnon movement that expected JFK Jr. to not only be secretly alive, but also to show up at Dealey Plaza this week and announce he is Trump's running mate for 2024.

HUNDREDS of people showed up for this baloney, showing off TRUMP/KENNEDY banners, t-shirts, and other merch-for-chumps.

On Wednesday night, Rachel Maddow showed a video of Qanon podcasters discussing the "bloodlines! It's all about the bloodlines!" of Donald Trump and John F. Kennedy Jr. They somehow coalesce around Mango Mussolini being the biological child of General George S. Patton.

It also has something to do with the Rolling Stones concert in town.

JFK Jr. was supposed to show up in Dallas and then magic would happen and Trump would be president again.

We need mental health trucks in Texas.

Thing is, this has moved from the internet to the street. That's not nothing. When Americans are looking to magical thinking rather than elections, that's dangerous.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team