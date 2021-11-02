Scarborough Laughs At Glenn Youngkin Shying Away From Trump

Joe Scarborough talked this morning about how much elected Republicans hate Trump, but the rank and file still loves him.

"Everybody you have seen on your show that talked to Republicans on Capitol Hill and across the country, off the record all say the same thing, donald trump is bad for their party. they're scared of him publicly but they loathe him privately. People like Youngkin, they kept Donald Trump in a tiny little box," Willie Geist said.

"Youngkin let Trump call in on a phone line to talk. Youngkin was not even there. He's embarrassed with Donald Trump and he's ashamed of having Trump associated with him. He just thrown him to the side of the road of this general election and let him call into some supporters. The press was not allowed to go into because Youngkin knows if Donald Trump shows up in Virginia, he loses."

Geist pointed out that Youngkin has had it both ways throughout this campaign.

"During the primary, he hugged Donald Trump close and boy, has he drifted from the call. Donald Trump putting out these statements saying 'We are very close, Youngkin is a great guy and fantastic, we are very close.' Youngkin effectively not paying attention to him publicly."

"Glenn Youngkin -- to paraphrase Al Gore, Glenn Youngkin put Donald Trump in a lock box," Scarborough said.

"In a lock box. And Donald Trump has remained in Youngkin's lock box throughout the general election campaign. It's remarkable how tiny that lock box is. It's so tiny he only let him and they put a phone right up to the lock box last night in Mar-A-Lago and let Donald Trump speak from the lock box in Mar-A-Lago. They talked to a couple of people in Virginia from his lock box, but remarkably enough, Youngkin wasn't even there!

"I'll tell you what. I'd never let anybody treat me that way," he said.