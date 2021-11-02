Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Scarborough Laughs At Glenn Youngkin Shying Away From Trump

It's quite the balancing act!
By Susie Madrak
41 min ago by Susie Madrak
Views:

Joe Scarborough talked this morning about how much elected Republicans hate Trump, but the rank and file still loves him.

"Everybody you have seen on your show that talked to Republicans on Capitol Hill and across the country, off the record all say the same thing, donald trump is bad for their party. they're scared of him publicly but they loathe him privately. People like Youngkin, they kept Donald Trump in a tiny little box," Willie Geist said.

"Youngkin let Trump call in on a phone line to talk. Youngkin was not even there. He's embarrassed with Donald Trump and he's ashamed of having Trump associated with him. He just thrown him to the side of the road of this general election and let him call into some supporters. The press was not allowed to go into because Youngkin knows if Donald Trump shows up in Virginia, he loses."

Geist pointed out that Youngkin has had it both ways throughout this campaign.

"During the primary, he hugged Donald Trump close and boy, has he drifted from the call. Donald Trump putting out these statements saying 'We are very close, Youngkin is a great guy and fantastic, we are very close.' Youngkin effectively not paying attention to him publicly."

"Glenn Youngkin -- to paraphrase Al Gore, Glenn Youngkin put Donald Trump in a lock box," Scarborough said.

"In a lock box. And Donald Trump has remained in Youngkin's lock box throughout the general election campaign. It's remarkable how tiny that lock box is. It's so tiny he only let him and they put a phone right up to the lock box last night in Mar-A-Lago and let Donald Trump speak from the lock box in Mar-A-Lago. They talked to a couple of people in Virginia from his lock box, but remarkably enough, Youngkin wasn't even there!

"I'll tell you what. I'd never let anybody treat me that way," he said.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team