Tom Cotton Smears Randi Weingarten With Homophobic Dogwhistle

Fox News’ “objective” anchor Bill Hemmer set up Cotton to go after Weingarten, first by misstating her name, then saying, “She’s been a target throughout COVID and beyond. Terry McAuliffe had her at his final campaign rally last night in northern Virginia. What’s that tell ya?”

But probably not even Hemmer was looking for the homophobic, anti-professionalism that followed:

COTTON: Randi Weingarten is a joke. Randi Weingarten does not even have children of her own. What in the hell does she know about raising and teaching kids?

Cotton went on to blame Weingarten for school closures in Loudon County this week (which looks like a district decision) and claimed “That’s what Democrats are going to do across the state of Virginia if Terry McAuliffe gets re-elected.”

But we know Cotton wasn’t fear mongering about closed schools. He was fear mongering that gays would take over the Virginia education system and brainwash kids into - well, who knows what?

Fortunately, Twitter had some great responses, including the fact that nuns and priests have been considered worthy of teaching forever.

Wait…Did I misread this or did Tom Cotton just say any teacher who is not also a parent shouldn’t be able to teach? Really? Is he now disqualifying every nun from teaching? Or is this simply a new divisive & hateful homophobic slur against LGBTQ teachers? https://t.co/gVkUvqxxNU — Randi Weingarten (@rweingarten) November 2, 2021

Dude! I only went to a Catholic school for two years, but had both nuns and priests as teachers. Damn good teachers, all of them. — MBBrownSF (@MBBrownSF3) November 2, 2021

Paul Brown, Bill Walsh nor Vince Lombardi ever played pro football. What's your point Tommy? — Sosacub ( not a guy 🙄) (@sosacub) November 2, 2021

Hi! I'm a former elementary school teacher & I don't have kids either, yet I'm a child development expert because, you know, this was my profession. Randi was a teacher, too. Maybe #TrustTeachers. — SusannaDW (@SusannaDW) November 2, 2021