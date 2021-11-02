Politics
Tom Cotton Smears Randi Weingarten With Homophobic Dogwhistle

Sen. Cotton attacked Terry McAuliffe for campaigning with gay teachers’ union president Randi Weingarten by “asking,” “What in the hell does she know about raising and teaching kids?”
Fox News’ “objective” anchor Bill Hemmer set up Cotton to go after Weingarten, first by misstating her name, then saying, “She’s been a target throughout COVID and beyond. Terry McAuliffe had her at his final campaign rally last night in northern Virginia. What’s that tell ya?”

But probably not even Hemmer was looking for the homophobic, anti-professionalism that followed:

COTTON: Randi Weingarten is a joke. Randi Weingarten does not even have children of her own. What in the hell does she know about raising and teaching kids?

Cotton went on to blame Weingarten for school closures in Loudon County this week (which looks like a district decision) and claimed “That’s what Democrats are going to do across the state of Virginia if Terry McAuliffe gets re-elected.”

But we know Cotton wasn’t fear mongering about closed schools. He was fear mongering that gays would take over the Virginia education system and brainwash kids into - well, who knows what?

Fortunately, Twitter had some great responses, including the fact that nuns and priests have been considered worthy of teaching forever.

