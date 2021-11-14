Texas AG Attacks State Bar Over His Own Election Fraud Lies

Texas' Attorney General Ken Paxton typifies the kind of right-wing lying a-hole that the GOPers have become.

In December of 2020, Pat Robertson told his audience that there was something big coming that would change everything for Trump. That big news was Ken Paxton's lawsuit that never stood a chance in hell of changing anything.

Robertson said a miracle from God was taking place to have Paxton's lawsuit deliver Trump the election. The Supreme Court quickly dismissed his ridiculous lawsuit.

The Texas bar doesn't take kindly to any attorney, especially the state's AG, being involved with massive grift and frivolous lawsuits, and said so in June.

The Texas bar association is investigating whether state Attorney General Ken Paxton’s failed efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election based on bogus claims of fraud amounted to professional misconduct.

During a speech to Real American Faith, Paxton spit in the face of the Texas bar, digging in his heels with Trump's BIG LIE.

"As you all know I'm in a little bit of trouble," he said.

Paxton continued, "The Texas bar is trying to punish me because I filed this lawsuit in December, where I challenged four states...like Georgia."

Since Traitor Trump made Georgia a flashpoint, it's become the go to state for MAGA cult grievances.

Then he doubled down on his election fraud lies.

Paxton said, "I just want you to know, I don’t care what the state bar thinks they can tell me I can do. If we don't win the election fraud fight we will not save this country."

Hear that Texas bar?

It's electing scum like him that ensures the Texas power grid will never be safe from extreme weather conditions.

Paxton is no virgin to indictments and immorality. The Texas Tribune reports, "A panel of three justices ruled Thursday that the trial for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's felony fraud charges should be in Collin County — where he lives — instead of Harris County, after a yearslong back-and-forth over where his criminal case should be heard."

Paxton is also reportedly being investigated by the FBI over accusations from former aides who say he abused his political power and accepted a bribe."

Bribery, frivolous lawsuits, and fraud do not make a good Texas AG.

Or maybe it does.