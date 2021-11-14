Texas AG Attacks State Bar Over His Own Election Fraud Lies

Like every other MAGA GOP-er, Ken Paxton worships Trump and thinks the rules don't apply to him. Even the State Bar of Texas'.
By John AmatoNovember 14, 2021

Texas' Attorney General Ken Paxton typifies the kind of right-wing lying a-hole that the GOPers have become.

In December of 2020, Pat Robertson told his audience that there was something big coming that would change everything for Trump. That big news was Ken Paxton's lawsuit that never stood a chance in hell of changing anything.

Robertson said a miracle from God was taking place to have Paxton's lawsuit deliver Trump the election. The Supreme Court quickly dismissed his ridiculous lawsuit.

The Texas bar doesn't take kindly to any attorney, especially the state's AG, being involved with massive grift and frivolous lawsuits, and said so in June.

The Texas bar association is investigating whether state Attorney General Ken Paxton’s failed efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election based on bogus claims of fraud amounted to professional misconduct.

During a speech to Real American Faith, Paxton spit in the face of the Texas bar, digging in his heels with Trump's BIG LIE.

"As you all know I'm in a little bit of trouble," he said.

Paxton continued, "The Texas bar is trying to punish me because I filed this lawsuit in December, where I challenged four states...like Georgia."

Since Traitor Trump made Georgia a flashpoint, it's become the go to state for MAGA cult grievances.

Then he doubled down on his election fraud lies.

Paxton said, "I just want you to know, I don’t care what the state bar thinks they can tell me I can do. If we don't win the election fraud fight we will not save this country."

Hear that Texas bar?

It's electing scum like him that ensures the Texas power grid will never be safe from extreme weather conditions.

Paxton is no virgin to indictments and immorality. The Texas Tribune reports, "A panel of three justices ruled Thursday that the trial for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's felony fraud charges should be in Collin County — where he lives — instead of Harris County, after a yearslong back-and-forth over where his criminal case should be heard."

Paxton is also reportedly being investigated by the FBI over accusations from former aides who say he abused his political power and accepted a bribe."

Bribery, frivolous lawsuits, and fraud do not make a good Texas AG.

Or maybe it does.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue