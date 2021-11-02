Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Woman Billed Nearly $700 For ER Visit Where She Didn't See Anyone

Taylor Davis went to an ER in Atlanta but left after waiting seven hours, without receiving any treatment. A few weeks later a bill came in the mail: $688.35.
By Ed Scarce
4 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

It seems like there must be more to this story but she claims no one examined her, she just sat in the waiting room and was never called, so after seven hours went home. The hospital sent her a bill anyway, for something called a 'Visit Fee'.

Source: Fox5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - A woman said she was billed for a trip to the emergency room, even though she didn't receive any treatment.

Taylor Davis said she went to the Emory Decatur Hospital ER in July for a head injury.

She sat in the waiting room for hours, but with no end in sight, she decided to leave.

"I sat there for seven hours. There's no way I should be sitting in an emergency room.. an emergency room for seven hours," she said.

A couple of weeks later, a surprise came in her mailbox.

Her bill.

Shocked, she assumed there was some sort of mistake and called them. She was told there is something called a 'Facility Fee' or 'Visit Fee' anytime someone sets foot in an emergency room. An email sent to Davis by an Emory Healthcare patient financial services employee states "You get charged before you are seen. Not for being seen."

Well isn't that nifty.

This story sounds too crazy to be true so we'll update if more facts come to light but for now make of it what you will.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team