Woman Billed Nearly $700 For ER Visit Where She Didn't See Anyone

It seems like there must be more to this story but she claims no one examined her, she just sat in the waiting room and was never called, so after seven hours went home. The hospital sent her a bill anyway, for something called a 'Visit Fee'.

Source: Fox5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - A woman said she was billed for a trip to the emergency room, even though she didn't receive any treatment. Taylor Davis said she went to the Emory Decatur Hospital ER in July for a head injury. She sat in the waiting room for hours, but with no end in sight, she decided to leave. "I sat there for seven hours. There's no way I should be sitting in an emergency room.. an emergency room for seven hours," she said. A couple of weeks later, a surprise came in her mailbox.

Her bill.

Shocked, she assumed there was some sort of mistake and called them. She was told there is something called a 'Facility Fee' or 'Visit Fee' anytime someone sets foot in an emergency room. An email sent to Davis by an Emory Healthcare patient financial services employee states "You get charged before you are seen. Not for being seen."

Well isn't that nifty.

This story sounds too crazy to be true so we'll update if more facts come to light but for now make of it what you will.