Yes, Michael Flynn Is A Theocracy Grifter

And here we go again, one of the most un-American things you could ever say:

Michael Flynn tonight: “If we are going to have one nation under God, which we must, we have to have one religion. One nation under God, and one religion under God.” pic.twitter.com/ShGVrsQ9hW — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 13, 2021

We can get into all the weeds we want about the Founders being Deists and not Xristians, and that Gawd doesn’t appear in the Constitution, and “one nation under gawd” was not added until the godless commies red scare of the 1950s, blah-blah-blah. It doesn’t matter.

The theocrats hear what they want to hear and the rest is noise.

But what they should be asking themselves is Whose Religion?

I’m Catholic and do we really want government to force everyone to go to confession? I got baptized in college and those Church courses were soooo long. Michael Flynn would fall asleep in Church class.



Sure glad we live in a Constitutional Republic instead of a theocracy. pic.twitter.com/nc2YEPLDOi — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) November 14, 2021

Every Mormon should be alarmed, all the Catholics should be alarmed, the Jews should look over their shoulders, and the atheists should be on high-alert. And so on and on and on.

To the degree that our secular country works, it is because there is no litmus test on religion. And if there ever is one, then the purges will start.

Last word to this Twitter wag:

One Ring to rule them all,

One Ring to find them,

One Ring to bring them all

and in the darkness bind them... https://t.co/BtMGf5LVoY — Tengrain ✂️ 6-feet-away-or-6-feet-under (@Tengrain) November 14, 2021

Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors.