Biden Signs Bill: Capitol Police Can Now Request National Guard Help On Their Own

Streamlining the security process for the Capitol.
Credit: US Capitol Police Website
By David December 22, 2021

President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed legislation to allow the Capitol Police to directly request the assistance of the National Guard.

The bipartisan legislation titled "Capitol Police Emergency Assistance Act of 2021" was passed following the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The new law empowers "the Chief of the United States Capitol Police to unilaterally request the assistance of the DC National Guard or Federal law enforcement agencies in emergencies without prior approval of the Capitol Police Board."

The bill was passed by both the House and the Senate without opposition.

In a statement, the president thanked senators from both parties for their leadership.

Discussion

