CDC Warns Of Massive Omicron Wave

We just don't know how bad the effects will be.
By Susie MadrakDecember 15, 2021

Please don't be assured by the term "mild case" of omicron. We don't really know enough yet to assess the long term effects of this variant, and I say that as someone who still has numerous medical problems after my "mild" case of the original covid. Just because omicron doesn't make you sick enough to be hospitalized doesn't mean you won't be affected for a long, long time.

We might be lucky. This might be the virus burning itself out, but we have no way of knowing yet. Stay paranoid!

"As we brace for another winter bout with covid, soaring cases from the UK to Africa have the World Health Organization warning people not to be fooled by omicron's milder profile," NBC's Sam Brock reported. "We are seeing what we have never seen before in an outbreak with this omicron."

"In the U.S., top CDC officials have modeled two scenarios, a massive wave of infections slamming communities as early as January, or a smaller surge of omicron arriving in the spring. CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky spoke with Savannah and Hoda Tuesday."

"What we are seeing in other countries is doubling times of every two days or so," she said.

"The national picture is increasingly troubling, with around 40 states looking at double digit increases in covid infections. In Omaha, Nebraska, hospitalizations are skyrocketing, and health care workers are tapping into their reserves."

Also this. Visitors who spent two weeks in quarantine and still tested postive. That's not good:

