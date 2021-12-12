Todd Grills GOPer Who Won't Admit Biden Won

Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) on Sunday refused to admit that President Joe Biden won the 2020 election.
By DavidDecember 12, 2021

Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) on Sunday refused to admit that President Joe Biden won the 2020 election.

During an interview on Meet the Press, host Chuck Todd asked Marshall why former President Donald Trump has not conceded the 2020 election.

"I think this is an issue of election integrity," Marshall opined. "When we value the ballot and the ballot booth, we want election integrity. Uh, there's a lot of controversy out there and I'm focused right now on making it easier to vote and harder to cheat. I think that's the focus right now."

Todd noted that Marshall had officially objected to the election results on Jan. 6 despite the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"Do you regret that now?" the host wondered.

"Look, I'm always going to stand up for election integrity," Marshall insisted. "I want to make sure every state obeys their own laws and obeys their own constitution, especially in a time of crisis. So that's what's at risk for me right now is maintaining the integrity of that election."

"Do you believe you were elected fair and square in 2020?" Todd asked.

"You know, absolutely," Marshall said. "I think Kansas has some of the tightest election laws in the land. We went back and looked at that to make sure it was a safe and fair election."

Todd went on to ask the senator if Biden has been elected fairly, but Marshall wouldn't answer the question directly.

"Do you believe that Joe Biden was elected fair and square?" Todd wanted to know.

"Uh, you know, Joe Biden was sworn into office," Marshall remarked. "I called him Mr. President since the day he was sworn in."

"You didn't answer the question," Todd observed.

"I still remained concerned about election integrity," Marshall added. "I think that we need to go back and look at what -- did the states obey their own laws? Did they obey their own constitutions?"

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue