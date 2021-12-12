Todd Grills GOPer Who Won't Admit Biden Won

Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) on Sunday refused to admit that President Joe Biden won the 2020 election.

During an interview on Meet the Press, host Chuck Todd asked Marshall why former President Donald Trump has not conceded the 2020 election.

"I think this is an issue of election integrity," Marshall opined. "When we value the ballot and the ballot booth, we want election integrity. Uh, there's a lot of controversy out there and I'm focused right now on making it easier to vote and harder to cheat. I think that's the focus right now."

Todd noted that Marshall had officially objected to the election results on Jan. 6 despite the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"Do you regret that now?" the host wondered.

"Look, I'm always going to stand up for election integrity," Marshall insisted. "I want to make sure every state obeys their own laws and obeys their own constitution, especially in a time of crisis. So that's what's at risk for me right now is maintaining the integrity of that election."

"Do you believe you were elected fair and square in 2020?" Todd asked.

"You know, absolutely," Marshall said. "I think Kansas has some of the tightest election laws in the land. We went back and looked at that to make sure it was a safe and fair election."

Todd went on to ask the senator if Biden has been elected fairly, but Marshall wouldn't answer the question directly.

"Do you believe that Joe Biden was elected fair and square?" Todd wanted to know.

"Uh, you know, Joe Biden was sworn into office," Marshall remarked. "I called him Mr. President since the day he was sworn in."

"You didn't answer the question," Todd observed.

"I still remained concerned about election integrity," Marshall added. "I think that we need to go back and look at what -- did the states obey their own laws? Did they obey their own constitutions?"