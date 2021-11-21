Todd Lets GOPer Accuse Dems Of Being 'Comfortable With Anti-Semitism'

NBC host Chuck Todd did not push back on Republican Sen. Kevin Cramer (ND) on Sunday after he claimed that Democrats have "gotten comfortable with anti-Semitism."
By DavidNovember 21, 2021

NBC host Chuck Todd did not push back on Republican Sen. Kevin Cramer (ND) on Sunday after he claimed that Democrats have "gotten comfortable with anti-Semitism."

"Now we're getting forced with this big crazy socialist agenda," Cramer told Todd, "driving up inflation and driving up our debt and our deficit coming at us by the Democratic Party that's gotten very comfortable with anti-Semitism and socialism."

"I see what you're worried about on the left," Todd replied before pointing out that Republican Rep. Paul Gosar (AZ) was censured last week for tweeting a cartoon that showed physical violence against Democrats.

"What Paul did probably wasn't right," Cramer demurred. "As you know, I did an op-ed criticizing Marjorie Taylor Greene. I've never met the woman but her rhetoric early on -- I just want to make sure that the party was distanced from that."

Cramer went on to compare Gosar's violent video to comments Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) has made about Israel.

"Ilhan Omar spews this gross anti-Semitic language and she barely gets a slap on the wrist for that," he complained. "Again, we have polarizing parties. At least parts of our parties are so polarizing and I think there's a tendency to run to those corners rather than stand in the gap and have a better conversation."

Todd then ended the interview: "You do accept our invitations and I appreciate it."

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue