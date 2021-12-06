Fox News Makes Excuses For Lara Logan

Lara Logan's "Mengele" attack on Anthony Fauci was utterly reprehensible. But on Fox News, Howie Kurtz explains it away...
By John AmatoDecember 6, 2021

On Fox News' Media Buzz, host Howard Kurtz played dumb as to why Republicans are attacking Dr. Fauci, and at the same time covered up for Lara Logan's heinous words about the good doctor.

This was some balancing act, but Howard Kurtz acted like a Barnum & Bailey's main attraction.

While discussing the rise of the omicron variant, Kurtz asked Trump toadie Mollie Hemingway, "Why have conservative media made [Dr. Fauci] such a target?"

Really, Howard?

Kurtz managed to fold a softball question into a leading question that he knows the answer to.

Hemingway did her usual MAGA dance and claimed Dr. Fauci made himself the target of criticisms and at the same time attacked the media for never holding him accountable.

What has Fauci been wrong about in over a year? Never mind.

Kurtz then shifted to Harold Ford Jr., and began his Laura Logan cover-up.

"Fauci's made some mistakes," Kurtz said. "He is absolutely fair game for criticism but there, some of the personal abuse aimed at him I think has been out of bounds..."

He continued, "At the same time would you agree that most of the media treats him with kid gloves."

At this moment, Mollie Hemingway silently mouthed the words "no" and rolled up her eyes as if to say it's quite okay to equate Dr. Fauci with the Nazi butcher, Dr. Mengele.

Is the media supposed to treat a decorated medical professional running our nation's COVID response as a hostile witness? It wasn't Dr. Fauci who told Americans to drink bleach as a cure for COVID.

Outside of the gross attitude Hemingway exuded at that moment, way to go Howard.

Bring up Laura Logan's heinous actions, but not mention her by name for saying those words. A true cover-up if I ever saw one.

Almost all Fox News hosts engage in slinging the most personal abuse against Dr. Fauci, since Trump feels threatened by his popularity.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue