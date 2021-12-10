Hey Babe I Got You Charlie Kirk Tickets For Christmas

Turning Point USA is promoting their right-wing convention as a "great Christmas gift."
Hey Babe I Got You Charlie Kirk Tickets For Christmas
Credit: @bluegal (Composite) via freepix
By Frances LangumDecember 10, 2021

This on the heels of news that Democratic college students WILL NOT date Trump supporters.

Pizzagate conspiracy theorist and genius marketing strategist Jack Prosobiec announced on Twitter a discount code for the Turning Point USA "Americafest" youth convention in Phoenix later this month.

Right Wing Watch says, "The event brings together right-wing Congress members, Christian nationalists, conspiracy theorists, and even right-wing activist athletes. A flashy promo video...

... shows young conservatives dancing at what looks like a concert—and indeed, the event promises full concerts from a handful of younger country music stars, “God Bless the USA” singer Lee Greenwood, and Dee Jay Silver."

It shows young stock footage, is what it shows.

The speaker list per Right Wing Watch includes the usual suspect Congresspeople: Madison Cawthorn, Lauren Boebert, Matt Gaetz, Louie Gohmert, and Andy Biggs. And Trump world, of course.

I mean, look at all the grifters who tapped a paid trip to Phoenix right before the holidays.

amfest

In our house, we call that party "Dante's fifth circle of Hell."

SourceWatch reports TPUSA has "ties" to ALEC and Koch Industries, of course.

By the way, Prosobiec also noted in his tweet that tickets to the rally or party or whatever would make a great Christmas gift.

For WHOM?

Apparently "thousands" of "young" people attend these events. Come for the free country music concert, (and, we must assume, open bar) and stay for the "school board watchlist" proto-fascism and maybe a selfie with Louie Gohmert!

