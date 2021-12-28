Jared Schmeck 'Praying About' Run For Office: Hopes To Meet Trump

The father who slurred President Joe Biden on a Santa-themed telephone call said this week that he is seeking God's advice on a future political career.
By DavidDecember 28, 2021

During an interview with conservative Christian broadcaster Todd Starnes, Schmeck said that he hoped people would find Jesus through the "Let's Go Brandon" phrase that he used to slur Biden. Some conservatives have used the phrase as a substitute for "F--k Joe Biden."

"Do you have any aspirations for higher office?" Starnes asked. "I know people have been talking about that already."

"I want to pray about it, see what God has for me," Schmeck replied. "At the end of the day, I want His will for my life and the direction that it goes."

"I do feel like God put me in this position for a reason," he added. "And I strongly believe that standing up is the right thing to do here as long as that message that I'm portraying is glorifying His name. And yeah, I'll see where it goes."

Starnes noted that Trump could invite Schmeck to Mar-a-Lago if he decides to run for office.

"I would be honored," Schmeck admitted.

