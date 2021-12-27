Biden-Slurring Troll Jared Schmeck Whines About Stolen Election

Jared Schmeck, a father who became known for slurring President Joe Biden in a telephone call, announced on Monday that he believes that the 2020 election was "stolen" from Donald Trump.
Credit: Real America's Voice/Screengrab
By David
December 27, 2021

Jared Schmeck, a father who became known for slurring President Joe Biden in a telephone call, announced on Monday that he believes that the 2020 election was "stolen" from Donald Trump.

Schmeck made headlines over the Christmas holiday when he used the "Let's Go Brandon" slur on a Santa-themed telephone call with Biden. The phrase "Let's Go Brandon" has been used by Trump fans as a substitute for "F--k Joe Biden."

On Monday, Schmeck donned a "Make America Great Again" hat and appeared on Steve Bannon's War Room podcast.

"Let's Go Brandon -- and I've said it in other articles -- I am a Christian man," Schmeck explained. "For me, it's God first and foremost. I don't follow any one man blindly."

He disagreed with reports that say he doesn't support Trump.

"That's absolutely false," Schmeck said. "Donald Trump is my president and he should still be president right now. The election was 100% stolen. So, I just want to make that clear."

He went on to rant about how "Let's Go Brandon" is a protest against a "leftist mob" and "cancel culture."

Discussion

