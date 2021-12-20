Hullabaloo: MAGA villains resort to cannibalism.

Pharyngula: Ark Park entrepreneur Ken Ham warns that gay cartoon ducks, not Coronavirus, poses the greatest threat to America. His right-hand man would surely agree, had he not just died from COVID.

Zandar Versus the Stupid: North Carolina is just the latest state to show that the GOP’s vote suppression offensive is on the verge of creating a permanent minority party rule.

Angry Bear: Why November’s job numbers will likely be revised upwards and why the future for job growth looks bright.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"I will be the greatest jobs producer God ever created." (Donald Trump, January 11, 2017)

