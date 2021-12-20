Mike's Blog Round Up

By Jon PerrDecember 20, 2021

Hullabaloo: MAGA villains resort to cannibalism.

Pharyngula: Ark Park entrepreneur Ken Ham warns that gay cartoon ducks, not Coronavirus, poses the greatest threat to America. His right-hand man would surely agree, had he not just died from COVID.

Zandar Versus the Stupid: North Carolina is just the latest state to show that the GOP’s vote suppression offensive is on the verge of creating a permanent minority party rule.

Angry Bear: Why November’s job numbers will likely be revised upwards and why the future for job growth looks bright.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:
"I will be the greatest jobs producer God ever created." (Donald Trump, January 11, 2017)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.

