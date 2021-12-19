Mystal: CA Gun Law A Winner Even If It Loses At SCOTUS

California’s proposed gun law allowing private citizens to sue gun dealers, all but dares the right-wing Supreme Court justices to overturn it and highlight their “pro-life” hypocrisy.

The California law is a direct response to the Supreme Court’s refusal to stop a Texas law allowing private citizens to sue abortion providers and others in order to stop abortions. But the California law is designed to protect living people, not just the unborn.

SCOTUS is letting private citizens in Texas sue to stop abortion?!



If that's the precedent then we'll let Californians sue those who put ghost guns and assault weapons on our streets.



If TX can ban abortion and endanger lives, CA can ban deadly weapons of war and save lives. https://t.co/N5Iur9PEUZ — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) December 12, 2021

Elie Mystal, justice correspondent for The Nation, gave a vigorous thumbs up to the California law even though, unlike the abortion ban, the gun-safety law will probably get overturned by the “pro-life” SCOTUS conservatives.

MYSTAL: The California law's proposal to end these gun restrictions is exactly the same logic as Texas used to get around abortion principles. It is using private rights of actions, private citizens to subvert the constitution. It's exactly the same logic as Texas is using in abortion, and so unless conservatives are hypocrites, this law should stand. The problem is conservatives are hypocrites. The problem is Supreme Court justices are hypocrites and have absolutely no - nothing can make them follow intellectual and logical consistency. It will be no problem for the Supreme Court to overturn the California proposal while upholding the Texas proposal even though they're the same thing because the Supreme Court doesn't care. They don't care about your logic. They don't care about your intellectual cries of intellectual hypocrisy. They don't care. They're doing what they're doing because they can do it, it's as simple as that. And if anything, the reason why I like Gavin Newsom's stunt and the reason I'm in favor of this plan that I think will fail is because perhaps it will put into stark relief the challenges that Democrats face trying to win at the Supreme Court. You can't win on logic, you can't win on argument. If you let conservatives control the Supreme Court, this is what you get for a generation.

And until SCOTUS' fetus fanatics get their hands on it, the California law could save a lot of people’s lives.