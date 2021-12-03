News You Can Use: If You Haven't Got Your Booster Yet...

The bad news, omicron is coming -- and it appears to be even more transmissible than delta.

The good news is, booster shots provide some strong protection and you can get one. What you need to know:

The boosters are free. (I thought most people know this already, but apparently not.)

Everyone 18 and older should get one.

Here's how you can find a place near you to get one. If someone you know isn't tech-capable, they can text their ZIP code to 438829 or call 1-800-232-0233 to find vaccine locations near them in the United States.

Bring your vaccination record. If you lost yours, here's how to get a replacement.

When? If you received a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, six months after your last shot. If you got the J&J, at least two months after the shot. And yes, you can mix and match boosters. If you got Pfizer, you can get a Moderna booster.

There's an app for vaccine reminders, and for reporting serious side effects. If you open an account, you will get messages checking in to see how you're doing after the booster.

If you already got the booster, do your best to help the people you know get them, too. A lot of people postpone getting the booster because they're not sure of the process -- and then it might be too late.

*By the way, I see that Rite Aid's website says they take walk-ins from 2 to 3 pm.