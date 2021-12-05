Fox News Blames Liberals For Michigan School Massacre

Fox News host Jeanine Pirro opened up her Saturday program by lambasting left-wing policies on law enforcement for the Oxford High School shooting instead of the actual perpetrators, Ethan Crumbley and his parents for his recent school massacre.

After reading off her grievance list of criminals committing crimes under the mysterious George Soros-funded DA noses, Pirro turned to Michigan to blame liberal school personnel for Ethan Crumbley's murders.

"And then there is Oxford, Michigan, with Ethan Crumbley, who shot and killed 4 students and injured 7 others including a teacher for no reason, because liberal school personnel should’ve known Crumbley had a gun, or at least, had access to one, but never bothered to ask," said Judge Winebox.

Since the Crumbley family are rabid Trump supporters and gun lovers, Pirro refuses to hold them accountable for their son's school shooting. She never even mentioned why they were arrested and charged either.

When it comes to Black families, Fox News always blames the parents, but not in lily-white neighborhoods. Then it is the liberals' fault.

Pirro purposefully hid the fact that James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley posted on social media about their love for the MAGA king and their addiction to the 2nd amendment.

Now the Crumbleys are finally under arrest and charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter for their alleged role in the school massacre.

Instead, it's the invisible hands of George Soros that forced Ethan Crumbley to murder his schoolmates.

This off-the-wall rant is coming from the woman who failed to prosecute Robert Durst in his first murder, when she was a DA that allowed him to walk free and go on and murder several more people over the years when he was free. it was the great state of California that finally jailed and convicted Durst.

Kathie's siblings are now attempting to hold Pirro accountable: Kathie Durst's family wants probe into why it took so long for charges in disappearance

They succeeded this fall in a nearly 40-year quest to have millionaire Robert Durst charged with murder in the disappearance of his wife, Kathie. Now her siblings want to hold accountable those they believe blocked justice for much of that time, including New York City police, a former Westchester district attorney and Durst’s family and other officials of the Durst Organization, one of New York city’s most powerful real estate empires. -- Abrams and McCormack took particular aim at former District Attorney Jeanine Pirro, who is believed to have dropped plans to present Kathie's case to a grand jury in 2004 after a meeting she had with Douglas Durst, the head of the family business.

Jeanine Pirro is the last person on earth to place blame for prosecutions or murders on others.