Fundraiser For Killer ICE Agent Bizarrely Highlights Mayor's Jewish Ancestry

A fundraiser for Jonathan Ross, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer responsible for the death of Renee Good, highlighted the Jewish ancestry of Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey without explaining why.

According to Alpha News, a GiveSendGo fundraiser run by Tom Hennessey was designated as the "preferred method to donate to the ICE agent."

The fundraiser titled "Stand With Our Brave ICE Hero" called on "America First Patriots" to contribute to Ross. It described Good as a "radical leftist agitator" guilty of a "blatant act of domestic terrorism."

"But this didn't happen in a vacuum—it's the direct result of anti-American traitors like Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (who is Jewish) fanning the flames of resistance," the donation's website added. "His rhetoric empowers violent agitators, turning Minneapolis into a warzone for our heroes enforcing the law and deporting the hordes that weak leaders like him protect."

"Donate today to send a message that we back the men removing illegals and invaders from our soil, no matter the sabotage from mayors who put foreigners over Americans. No apologies, no retreat—Mass Deportations Now!"

By early Monday afternoon, the fundraiser had collected over $170,000. Another GoFundMe campaign had raised over $400,000.