Rand Paul Denies Opposing Disaster Relief For Any States Ever

Sen. Rand Paul ran to Fox News' America Reports to bitch, moan, and complain after being criticized by many others for attacking federal disaster relief for other states and then demanding the same relief for his state of when Kentucky was hit with a massive tornado tragedy.

Host Sandra Smith brought up those criticisms and asked for his response.

In typical Republican gaslighting fashion, Paul denied ever being against relief aid for other states, pivoting to an attack on CNN as haters who are corrupt for point that out.

"I think it's sad, we haven't been buried our dead yet and networks like CNN, who frankly are just fundamentally dishonest people are saying things that are untrue," he complained.

"I've never had a problem with the program. Have never really opposed disaster relief for any part of the country," he lied. Yes, yes he did. He opposed relief for Hurricane Sandy, Hurricane Harvey, and California's fire relief.

The LA Times' Michael Hiltzik reports, "On disaster aid, Paul voted against a 2013 bill to aid victims of Hurricane Sandy, and earlier this year blocked accelerated passage of the Gulf Coast Hurricane Aid Act, a measure to aid victims of the storms in Louisiana. It’s still pending."

"But I have said when it goes over budget, will we spent everything that's in our budget, then it should be paid for by taking money from other places in the budget that are less essential," he said, forgetting that the whole reason for federal disaster relief is to cover those things a budget cannot and does not anticipate.

Paul then attacked CNN again as some sort of left-wing hit squad, "it's just a factory of lies and partisanship," he whined.

And no, he wasn't talking about Fox News.

Rand Paul: People here will say they have great compassion and they want to help the people of Puerto Rico, the people of Texas, and the people of Florida but notice they have great compassion with someone else’s money pic.twitter.com/X8KQHaRxQd — Acyn (@Acyn) December 12, 2021

Senator Rand Paul, we have your votes on the record. You just think we won't remember them.