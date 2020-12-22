Rand Paul Rants About COVID Relief Payments: 'Why Not $2000?'

Politics
Senator Rand Paul rose up in rebellion against his own party Tuesday, objecting to the idea of helping people with their bills with a pittance of a payment to help with the pain of a pandemic they didn't cause.
"If free money was the answer... if money really did grow on trees, why not give more free money?" Rand mused. "Why not give it out all the time? Why stop at $600 a person? Why not $1,000? Why not $2,000?"

"Maybe these new Free-Money Republicans should join the Everybody-Gets-A-Guaranteed-Income Caucus?" he snarked. "Why not $20,000 a year for everybody, why not $30,000? If we can print out money with impunity, why not do it?"

Why not indeed. He should talk to Andrew Yang about that. Let's never forget that Rand Paul is the son of racist crackpot Ron Paul, and didn't have any problem whatsoever with the Treasury printing free money for billionaires and corporations for the past 3 years.

Twitter had thoughts.

Oh, and here we have another Rand Paul Racist Republican hoping to hold her billions while denying people even $600.

