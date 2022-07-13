Covid On The Rise, Thanks To New Subvariant

Even Katie Porter has covid now! Mask up, get your boosters!
Today, I tested positive for COVID-19. I was exposed at work here in CA. I’ll vote proxy this week rather than travel to D.C. I have the usual symptoms, especially a sore throat, so I’m communicating via text—and whiteboard. pic.twitter.com/ljgQFXdLo9
— Rep. Katie Porter (@RepKatiePorter) July 11, 2022
Although the numbers are still a fraction of the peak in the winter, when there were more than 500 COVID-19 deaths a week, they underscore the growing concerns over new super-contagious subvariants that have fueled a new wave of infections.https://t.co/ZbI9KChH2c
— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) July 13, 2022
COVID mask mandate’s return is imminent in LA County, Ferrer tells supervisors https://t.co/q3afXPjhBE pic.twitter.com/0F6UrWxcqX
— L.A. Daily News (@ladailynews) July 12, 2022
— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) July 13, 2022
More than 1000 NYC residents are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. We need an indoor mask mandate, or more people will needlessly get hospitalized and pass away. In the meantime, we all need to do our part to mask up and get tested regularly.https://t.co/O6oKe74HmV
— Rita Joseph #BlackLivesMatter (@RitaJosephNYC) July 10, 2022
The BA.5 “subvariant” of the coronavirus has rapidly become dominant in the United States. On Tuesday, the Biden administration responded by urging more people to get booster shots, but updated vaccines will come in late fall.https://t.co/8WiThOlRCG
— The Philadelphia Inquirer (@PhillyInquirer) July 13, 2022
#DeSantis Florida has more COVID deaths than NY, but, please keep telling us how great #DeathSantis is. pic.twitter.com/CLTLZUKPUk
— DellsOutrageMeterGoesTo11 (@fdell3) July 7, 2022
Florida COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations keep creeping up. Now 99% of residents are in "high" risk counties. https://t.co/176YCLQDbV
— Tampa Bay Times (@TB_Times) July 5, 2022