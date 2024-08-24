Weird Donald Trump Does Deranged Impression Of Kamala Harris

While stopping at an Italian restaurant in Las Vegas, Trump gave a weird and deranged imitation of Kamala Harris' acceptance speech.

Every time he said the word "thank you" his face contorted and he started shaking his head like a top. I'm surprised he didn't get dizzy and fall down.

TRUMP:...But she mentioned Trump 21 times or some crazy thing. And she mentioned 'thank yo'u about 50 times. Did you see the beginning? Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. I said, what the hell is wrong with her? But then she recovered. She did much better, but but she didn't tell anything. She didn't say anything. She talked about her family, how beautiful San Francisco was.

The DNC convention went wild when Kamala made her entrance to the podium and it took a long time for her to calm the crowd down so she could begin her speech.

That never happens to Trump so he was envious of the crowd sizes and lashed out

This reminded me of how Dumper mocked a disabled reporter at one of his rallies during the 2016 election cycle.

