Weird Donald Trump Does Deranged Impression Of Kamala Harris

Did he have marbles in his mouth?
By John AmatoAugust 24, 2024

While stopping at an Italian restaurant in Las Vegas, Trump gave a weird and deranged imitation of Kamala Harris' acceptance speech.

Every time he said the word "thank you" his face contorted and he started shaking his head like a top. I'm surprised he didn't get dizzy and fall down.

TRUMP:...But she mentioned Trump 21 times or some crazy thing.

And she mentioned 'thank yo'u about 50 times.

Did you see the beginning?

Thank you.

Thank you.

Thank you.

Thank you.

Thank you.

Thank you.

Thank you.

Thank you.

Thank you.

Thank you.

Thank you.

Thank you.

Thank you.

Thank you.

Thank you.

Thank you.

Thank you.

I said, what the hell is wrong with her?

But then she recovered.

She did much better, but but she didn't tell anything.

She didn't say anything.

She talked about her family, how beautiful San Francisco was.

The DNC convention went wild when Kamala made her entrance to the podium and it took a long time for her to calm the crowd down so she could begin her speech.

That never happens to Trump so he was envious of the crowd sizes and lashed out

This reminded me of how Dumper mocked a disabled reporter at one of his rallies during the 2016 election cycle.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon