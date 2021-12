As soon as I saw Reddit regulars in r/antiwork talking up Kellogg's plan to hire replacements for strikers, I knew their response would be spectacular:

Members of the popular subreddit r/antiwork are coordinating to flood Kellogg’s application system and thwart the company’s attempt to hire scabs to replace 1400 striking workers. pic.twitter.com/UZGXb5WNIC — More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) December 9, 2021

Kellogg’s has fired their striking workers and are trying to hire scabs, so people are flooding them with realistic fake job applications. This is funny and morally good. https://t.co/pPyY8ngJ5j — Rebecca Watson (@rebeccawatson) December 9, 2021

Yep. They managed to crash Kellogg's application system -- which is one glaring vulnerability in systems which use machines instead of people. Oh well!

A TikToker wrote code to make it simple:

A TikToker wrote a code to flood Kellogg with bogus job applications after the company announced it would permanently replace striking workers https://t.co/fGMHttp1fv pic.twitter.com/OrQmXVJCQS — Neuropuff (@neuropuff) December 10, 2021

Old rules don't work. @KelloggsUS announced it's firing strikers who refused "designed by strike breaking consultants" offer structured to turn workers against each other. Taking applications online. Milennials/GenZ applied en masse -with no intent of taking jobs. Crashed system. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) December 9, 2021

Reddit isn't always a warm and wonderful place, but in this case? It's a bloody Christmas miracle!