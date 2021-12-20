Union Busting Kelloggs Wants You To Forget They Make Pop-Tarts

Nice Try, Kellogg's.

Our data show that consumers routinely focus on the visual of the Pop-Tarts brand name, so we simplified the package design by removing "Kellogg's". — Kellogg's (@KelloggsUS) December 17, 2021

Kellogg's is behaving abominably toward their workers. The President is on labor's side.

@WhiteHouse issues@POTUS Statement on Kellogg’s plans to replace workers: “such action undermines the critical role collective bargaining plays in providing workers a voice and the opportunity to improve their lives while contributing fully to their employer’s success” pic.twitter.com/yDB1zz2XWH — BCTGM International (@BCTGM) December 10, 2021

Twitter replied quickly to the company trying to hide their connection to their own products.

There is no company on the face of the earth that would take their name off of their product unless something recently happened that would make customers not want to associate with it. — Lotus Prince (@LotusPrince) December 18, 2021

After public outrage for replacing 1,400 workers who went on strike b/c Kellogs made them work 80 hrs/week & cuts workers' pay & benefits despite massive profits—@KelloggsUS is removing its own name from its products in hopes you keep buying them



A reminder of Kelloggs products: pic.twitter.com/D2aLkyIQiZ — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) December 18, 2021

Thank you for reminding me that Kellogg's makes Pop-Tarts by posting about why you removed the Kellogg's logo from Pop-Tarts. Now I will never forget that Kellogg's makes Pop-Tarts, so that I can stop buying Pop-Tarts because they are made by Kellogg's.



Submit to the strikers. — Anapa, Ankh-angel (@AnapaDracul) December 17, 2021

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Kellogg workers around the country have been working long, hard hours, to produce Kellogg products for America’s families.

What "thanks" do the workers get?😷

Kellogg's continues to threaten to send jobs to Mexico if workers do not accept... pic.twitter.com/QIO1iHrAxK — Julie Solis for California State Assembly (@Solis4Ca) December 19, 2021