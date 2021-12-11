Stephen Colbert Has A Few Choice Words For Ron Johnson

After the Wisconsin Senator accused Dr Fauci of overhyping the Omicron variant, "the exact same thing [he did] with AIDS," Colbert let him have it.
By Ed ScarceDecember 11, 2021

Wisconsin's embarrassment continues to soil himself and that state every time he opens his mouth, as he did last week when he accused Dr Fauci of overhyping the AIDS crisis. Well, Stephen Colbert didn't think too much of that and earlier this week let out an expletive in response.

Source: The Guardian

Greene wasn’t the only GOP lawmaker to sow doubt over the legitimacy of a virus variant. On Fox News host Brian Kilmeade’s radio show last week, Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson said: “Fauci did the exact same thing with Aids. He overhyped it.”

“Yes, Aids: the pandemic the federal government famously took too seriously,” Colbert deadpanned. “Well, if Aids was overhyped, Senator Johnson, then I guess you don’t have to wear protection when you go fuck yourself.”

