You Can Tell Jim Jordan Is In Deep Doo-Doo Because He's Silent

On January 6, 2021, Vice President Mike Pence, as President of the Senate, should call out all the electoral votes that he believes are unconstitutional as no electoral votes at all — in accordance with guidance from founding father Alexander Hamilton and judicial precedence. ‘No legislative act,’ wrote Alexander Hamilton in Federalist No. 78, ‘contrary to the Constitution, can be valid.’ The court in Hubbard v. Lowe reinforced this truth: ‘That an unconstitutional statute is not a law at all is a proposition no longer open to discussion.’ 226 F. 135, 137 (SDNY 1915), appeal dismissed, 242 U.S. 654 (1916). ---Text from Rep. Jim Jordan to Mark Meadows

We now know it was noted legal analyst/wrestling coach Jim Jordan who forwarded this text to Mark Meadows. This incredibly problematic and historically inaccurate message originally came from former Pentagon Inspector General Joseph Schmitz, as confirmed by CNN, Politico and NBC.

Rep. Adam Schiff read out part of the message Monday before the committee voted to hold Meadows in contempt.

“You can see why this is so critical to ask Mr. Meadows about, about a lawmaker suggesting that the former vice president simply throw out votes that he unilaterally deems unconstitutional, in order to overturn a presidential election and subvert the will of the American people,” Schiff said.

Remember: Jordan is the guy Kevin McCarthy wanted on the Jan. 6th committee.

He is most likely scared sh*tless right now, as Lawrence O'Donnell pointed out last night. His silence is the proof of his fear, the MSNBC host said -- Jordan, and the other Congress members who conveniently left behind documentation of their little trip on the U.S.S. Coup.

The January televised hearings will be, as Mitch McConnell said, "interesting."