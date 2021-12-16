Jim Jordan's Text To Meadows 'May Be A Little Light Treason'

Politico confirmed through Rep. Jim Jordan's office that he sent a text message to Mark Meadows during the insurrection of January 6.

The message was unlike those that Fox News sent when their hosts tried to get Trump to call off his seditious followers.

Jordan was forced to admit what he had done after the Committee released a portion of his message, but didn't name him specifically as the sender.

Rep. Jordan channeled the insurrectionists and wanted Mike Pence to throw out as many electoral votes as possible.

On January 6, 2021, Vice President Mike Pence, as President of the Senate, should call out all the electoral votes that he believes are unconstitutional as no electoral votes at all — in accordance with guidance from founding father Alexander Hamilton and judicial precedence.

Politico argues that the text doesn't make it clear it was a forwarded argument.

Like children caught with their hands in the cookie jar, Rep. Jordan is outraged and claimed he was forwarding an analysis by former Pentagon Inspector General Joseph Schmitz.

Any member of Congress should be removed from office for attempting to overturn the free and fair general election of 2020.

Representative Ruben Gallego doesn't sugarcoat it: Jim Jordan is a traitor.