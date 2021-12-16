Jim Jordan's Text To Meadows 'May Be A Little Light Treason'

Jordan wanted Pence to refuse to count legal electoral votes to overturn the election for the former guy.
Jim Jordan's Text To Meadows 'May Be A Little Light Treason'
Credit: @bluegal (Composite)
By John AmatoDecember 16, 2021

Politico confirmed through Rep. Jim Jordan's office that he sent a text message to Mark Meadows during the insurrection of January 6.

The message was unlike those that Fox News sent when their hosts tried to get Trump to call off his seditious followers.

Jordan was forced to admit what he had done after the Committee released a portion of his message, but didn't name him specifically as the sender.

Rep. Jordan channeled the insurrectionists and wanted Mike Pence to throw out as many electoral votes as possible.

On January 6, 2021, Vice President Mike Pence, as President of the Senate, should call out all the electoral votes that he believes are unconstitutional as no electoral votes at all — in accordance with guidance from founding father Alexander Hamilton and judicial precedence.

Politico argues that the text doesn't make it clear it was a forwarded argument.

Like children caught with their hands in the cookie jar, Rep. Jordan is outraged and claimed he was forwarding an analysis by former Pentagon Inspector General Joseph Schmitz.

Any member of Congress should be removed from office for attempting to overturn the free and fair general election of 2020.

Representative Ruben Gallego doesn't sugarcoat it: Jim Jordan is a traitor.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue