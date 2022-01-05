Report: Private Job Growth Doubles Projections To 807,000

A new report blows away Wall Street expectations for the upcoming December jobs report.

This news took many business analysts by surprise.

A good surprise.

Private job growth totaled 807,000 for the month, well ahead of the Dow Jones estimate for 375,000 and the November gain of 505,000. The November total was revised lower from the initially reported 534,000. The total was the best for the job market since May 2021′s 882,000 figure, according to the ADP data.

ADP is a labor market research institute.

On Fox Business, Stuart Varney, host of Varney & Co., didn't mention this great news for the first two hours of his program, but instead acted like an oppo research arm of the GOP.

The earlier Maria Bartiromo program was guest-hosted by Dagen McDowell. When the news of the report broke, they mentioned it in passing for about 30 seconds.

Fox Business seemed very down by the good news.

If Traitor Trump was in office, this report would be the main story on every Fox News and Business program.

Instead, they all continue with their anti-mask and anti-vaccine COVID propaganda.