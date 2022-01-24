BAIT AND SWITCH: 'Moderate' Youngkin Begins Political Purge

Just want to point out that our corporate media helped in the whitewashing of extreme Republican Glenn Youngkin as he ran for election against Terry McAuliffe. Youngkin, who won by less than two percent of the votes, has told advisors he has a "conservative mandate." The fact that his attorney general wants to punish a state employee for working on the Jan. 6th committee tells you all you need to know. Via the New York Times:

The top staff investigator on the House committee scrutinizing the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol has been fired by the state’s new Republican attorney general from his position as the top lawyer for the University of Virginia, from which he was on leave while working on the congressional inquiry.

The office of the Virginia attorney general, Jason S. Miyares, said the firing of the investigator, Timothy J. Heaphy, was not related to the Jan. 6 investigation, but the move prompted an outcry from Democrats in the state, who accused him of taking the highly unusual action as a partisan move to further former President Donald J. Trump’s attempts to undermine the committee’s work.

“This is purely payback for Jan. 6 — there is no other reason that makes any sense,” said Scott Surovell, a top Democrat in the Virginia State Senate, who said that he knew of no other similar example in recent history where a new attorney general had immediately removed a school’s top lawyer. “In our state, we normally leave those decisions to the school’s board of visitors and president.”