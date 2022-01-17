Bannon Furious Fox Didn't Cover Trump Rally

The home of Steve Bannon's seditious show is Real America's Voice, so it makes sense for him to bash other media outlets to try and elevate his own programming.

But like Mike Lindell, Bannon is singling out Fox for refusing to cover Trump's white grievance lie rally in Arizona.

I think CNN's Brian Stelter got under his skin, too, when he wrote, "Trump's rally was mostly ignored outside the MAGAsphere."

Bannon became apoplectic.

Bannon claimed nobody on this planet could draw a crowd in Florence, Arizona like Trump did -- even on a Football weekend.

That is supposed to be big news in MAGA world?

Supposedly all the networks are caught out on the big lie, he said. What big lie? The one you and Trump are telling?

"Fox News, which did not give one second of coverage to [Trump's] massive rally, shows no respect for anybody in the MAGA movement. It wasn't just Trump, it was you they suppressed," Bannon said.

Poor baby.

Bannon and Trump needs a binky because the narcissist didn't get the media attention he craves.

There are only so many times you can hear the same crazy diatribes before you get bored.

Matt Lewis in The Daily Beast: Trump’s Arizona Speech Proves His Shock Comic Act Has Jumped the Shark