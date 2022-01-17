Bannon Furious Fox Didn't Cover Trump Rally

It's not "news" to keep holding rallies with the same voter fraud lies and white grievance.
By John AmatoJanuary 17, 2022

The home of Steve Bannon's seditious show is Real America's Voice, so it makes sense for him to bash other media outlets to try and elevate his own programming.

But like Mike Lindell, Bannon is singling out Fox for refusing to cover Trump's white grievance lie rally in Arizona.

I think CNN's Brian Stelter got under his skin, too, when he wrote, "Trump's rally was mostly ignored outside the MAGAsphere."

Bannon became apoplectic.

Bannon claimed nobody on this planet could draw a crowd in Florence, Arizona like Trump did -- even on a Football weekend.

That is supposed to be big news in MAGA world?

Supposedly all the networks are caught out on the big lie, he said. What big lie? The one you and Trump are telling?

"Fox News, which did not give one second of coverage to [Trump's] massive rally, shows no respect for anybody in the MAGA movement. It wasn't just Trump, it was you they suppressed," Bannon said.

Poor baby.

Bannon and Trump needs a binky because the narcissist didn't get the media attention he craves.

There are only so many times you can hear the same crazy diatribes before you get bored.

Matt Lewis in The Daily Beast: Trump’s Arizona Speech Proves His Shock Comic Act Has Jumped the Shark

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue