Ben Shapiro Tells Audience If Sick With COVID Don't Stay Home

The amount of disinformation and lies about COVID emanating from Ben Shapiro's Facebook pages are staggering.

Earlier this weekend, Shapiro claimed that if you're around somebody that has COVID, you shouldn't bother being tested if you are asymptomatic.

Why wouldn't a person want to know if they have COVID, right?

In his nasal and high-pitched voice, Shapiro then took a deep dive into the underbelly of QAnon ass-holiness.

"Bottom line is this, if you are sick then you should probably stay home," he sighed.

"When I say probably, I gotta be honest with you. I don't know why. Like I really don't know why," he repeated.

"Unless you are seriously ill, I don't understand why you would stay home at a point where everyone will get omicron. Everyone!"

Not wanting to infect everyone with your virus is so passé to right-wingers these days.

"Doctor" Shapiro continued, "You staying home is not going to prevent your friends from getting omicron because they all have omicron because everyone is positive for omicron at this point."

Everyone doesn't have the omicron variant either.

"So you don't stay home with a cold. You don't stay home when you have like a mild virus, but somehow this, which acts like a mild virus post-vaccination and is way less deadly than Delta," he said.

Shapiro obviously is talking out his ass because the stats don't lie on COVID deaths.

The current 7-day moving average of new deaths (1,749) has decreased 0.3% compared with the previous 7-day moving average (1,754). As of January 19, 2022, a total of 856,288 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in the United States.

1749 deaths is nothing to sneeze out, idgit.

Ben rambled on with more nonsense.

Shapiro assumes everybody in the Republican Party is vaccinated, but they aren't.

Why does Facebook (Meta) allow him to post this garbage about COVID on their pages?