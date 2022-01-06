Cops Restrain Man Attacking Medical Assistant Over Vaccines

Thomas Apollo, 43, entered the clinic maskless last week and accused workers of being “murderers” who are “making people sick” before he started throwing punches at staffers.
By Susie MadrakJanuary 6, 2022

An Orange County man was arrested after he attacked workers at a coronavirus vaccination clinic, calling them “murderers” and accusing the staffers of causing the pandemic, according to police and clinic officials. Via the Washington Post:

Two staff members with Families Together of Orange County were injured in a Dec. 30 attack on the group’s mobile clinic in Tustin, Calif., the organization said in a news release Wednesday. Families Together said one of the members “sustained serious injuries and was sent to the hospital in an ambulance” but that both workers “are expected to make a full recovery within a few days.”

“We are thankful for our team’s bravery, strength and resilience,” the group wrote. “Despite the violent nature of the assault, Families Together kept offering vaccines and boosters to patients that day and the team was fully back at work the following week.”

Thomas Apollo, 43, entered the clinic maskless last week and accused workers of being “murderers” who are “making people sick” before he started throwing punches at staffers, Parsia Jahanbani, mobile operations manager for Families Together, told the Orange County Register. Jahanbani recounted to the Los Angeles Times that it took multiple people at the clinic to pry Apollo away from a medical assistant he was beating up and that seven police officers were needed to restrain the man over about 15 minutes.

Healthcare workers are regularly under attack, thanks to the insanity perpetuated by the right wing disinformation machine. One doctor on Twitter described family members who spit in her face after a covid death. She said she thought about reporting it to the police, but felt that would only get into the online Qanon world and make her a much larger target.

