Ramsey Insists Raising Rent And Making People Homeless Ain't That Bad

"if I raised my rent to be market rate that does not make me a bad Christian. I did not displace the person out of that house if they can no longer afford it," said Dave Ramsey.
By Ed ScarceJanuary 9, 2022

It is always a bit unsettling to see proponents of unfettered, rapacious capitalism defend their greed so easily, as if market forces somehow absolve them all from all blame for societal ills. One wonders what Jesus would make of these so-called evangelical Christians? Ramsey called the the idea of whether or not a landlord should feel guilty when such practices displace their tenants "a passive-aggressive question."

Dave Ramsey, personal finance radio host and outspoken evangelical Christian, was the target of social media criticism Saturday, as outraged individuals slammed him for saying that if tenants at his residential properties are displaced because he raised rental rates to meet market price, it does not make him “a bad Christian.”

Ramsey, who hosts the nationally syndicated three-hour radio program and podcast “The Ramsey Show,” is once again the center of controversy, this time for these words about tenants forced from buildings that he owns because of rent increases:

“The ratio of the income that they earned to their housing expense displaced them,” Ramsey said on the air. “I didn’t cause any of that. And so you are not displacing them, you’re taking too much credit for what’s going on. If they need to move to a cheaper house, because they can’t afford they’re gonna move to a lesser house because if they move they’re gonna pay market rent. Okay, I own rental property, single family homes, among many other properties that we own. And if I raised my rent to be market rate that does not make me a bad Christian. I did not displace the person out of that house if they can no longer afford it.”

His entire response, heard in context, for a question from a phone-in caller 'Dave in Wisconsin' is perhaps even worse.

Twitter registered its disgust.

