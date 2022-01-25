DHS Alert: Right Wing Extremists Poised To Attack Power Grid

Domestic and racially motivated violent extremists are developing plans to attack the U.S. electric sector reports The Daily Beast.

The Beast obtained an intelligence bulletin from the DHS.

“DVEs have developed credible, specific plans to attack electricity infrastructure since at least 2020, identifying the electric grid as a particularly attractive target given its interdependency with other infrastructure sectors,” the alert said.

As usual, lone wolf attacks are singled out.

Will Republicans in Congress howl like they usually do?

I remember under President Bush the DHS put together a very serious report that came out after President Obama took office. It said this country was at risk from right-wing extremist groups.

As usual this caused a total freak out on Fox News and every other right-wing outfit. Brit Hume and Michelle Malkin spearheaded the attack on the FBI for "silencing conservatives." Please.

As David Neiwert wrote for us back in April of 2009, "Conservatives Indict Themselves With Shrieking Over DHS Report On Right-wing Terrorism."

OK, here's a cluestick for the wingnuts: This report, and the timing of its release, is not about Tea Parties. It's also not about Latino-bashers, except to the extent that Latino-bashers like Dobbs get the serious haters all worked up. It's about Richard Poplawski. And the dozens, if not hundreds, of little latent Poplawskis out there, waiting to pop off and kill more police officers, or just as likely, a crowd of innocent bystanders.

You know Lou Dobbs had to join in the outrage. And this was before he joined Fox Business.

Today, Republicans are calling insurrectionists "heroes" and treating those that are incarcerated for their sedition as "the real victims in the attack at the US Capitol."

Right-wing extremists were part of the insurrection on January 6, and now have a blueprint of what they might do next.