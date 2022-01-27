Fox Flips Out Over Minnie Mouse In A Pants Suit

Continuing to squeeze any change a company makes into their 'woke, cancel culture' narrative to attack progressives, Republicans are reaching for Minnie Mouse next.
By John AmatoJanuary 27, 2022

The ongoing effort to prove that almost any change in America, including cartoon characters and candy coloring, is an attack on Republicans, Fox News and other wingnut provocateurs had a fit when Minnie Mouse came out in a pantsuit.

On Wednesday, Jesse Watters brought on Candice Owens, who supported Trump so vehemently she defended Hitler's white nationalism to make Germany great, had a conniption fit over this latest affront to our fabric of our society,

Owens said, "This is why people don't take these people seriously? They're taking all these things that nobody was offended by, until they have to get rid of them and destroy them, because they're bored."

"They're trying to destroy the fabric of our society, saying there are issues..."

Who knew Minnie Mouse wearing a red dress was baked into the fabric of American society?

Then Owens claimed that the changes to Green M&Ms and Minnie Mouse is an effort by companies to deflect inflation problems from Biden.

Are there Deep State corporations now?

If Republican TV "news" didn't scream about their faux idiotic grievances to promote their "cancel culture" meme, their viewers wouldn't be focusing on them.

Even today, Fox News tried to make light of the Minnie Mouse kerfuffle and linked the new pants suit to Hillary Clinton.

Bill Hemmer asked, "Who else wears pants suits?"

Dana Perino says she does too. "You mean Hillary? Yeees, she loves her pantsuits..."

Hemmer said he would check with her office to see if she approves of the changes.

vlcsnap-2022-01-27-08h44m57s928

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue